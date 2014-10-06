WASHINGTON Oct 6 Boeing Co plans to
start building some parts of its 777X commercial airliner at the
company's huge defense business facility in St. Louis, a move
that will add hundreds of jobs in several years, according to
sources familiar with the decision.
The move comes days after Boeing announced plans to shift
defense services and support work out of Washington state, a
separate and unrelated decision that could also add hundreds of
jobs to the St. Louis area, the sources said.
The 777X decision calls for Boeing to shift some packages of
work now done by suppliers to the St. Louis facility, said the
sources, but no further details were immediately available.
Missouri Governor Jay Nixon and Boeing officials are slated to
announce the decision at a news conference later Monday.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)