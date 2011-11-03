GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro slide as economic, political uncertainty hits
* Oil recovers as markets torn between OPEC cut, U.S. supply rise
WASHINGTON Nov 3 Boeing Co (BA.N) has won a U.S. Navy contract update valued at $1.38 billion for an initial seven P-8A Poseidon multi-mission maritime aircraft, the U.S. Defense Department said Thursday.
The Navy ultimately plans to buy 117 of the aircraft, which are used for anti-submarine warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance to replace its P-3 Orion fleet. (Reporting by Jim Wolf; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* Oil recovers as markets torn between OPEC cut, U.S. supply rise
* received type A bond settlement agent license from people's bank of China to act as bond settlement agent in China interbank bond market Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to a two-week low on Tuesday morning after global stocks fell and a stronger yen hurt overall sentiment, while Toyota Motor underperformed the market following a worse-than-expected earnings forecast.