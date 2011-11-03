WASHINGTON Nov 3 Boeing Co (BA.N) has won a U.S. Navy contract update valued at $1.38 billion for an initial seven P-8A Poseidon multi-mission maritime aircraft, the U.S. Defense Department said Thursday.

The Navy ultimately plans to buy 117 of the aircraft, which are used for anti-submarine warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance to replace its P-3 Orion fleet. (Reporting by Jim Wolf; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)