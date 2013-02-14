* Union claims members stopped from distributing leaflets
* Files complaint with National Labor Relations Board
* Boeing does not believe managers engaged in misconduct
Feb 14 Boeing Co denied misconduct by its
managers after a union representing engineers and technical
workers accused the planemaker's security staff of intimidating
some members over labor contract votes.
"The union has not shared the specifics of these allegations
with us. But throughout negotiations, Boeing has been respectful
of the process. We don't believe our managers have engaged in
any misconduct," Boeing spokesman Doug Alder told Reuters.
Boeing, which is currently beset by battery problems on its
Dreamliner jets, is locked in a labor contract dispute with the
union that represents its 23,000 engineers.
The new contract proposed by Boeing is now being voted on by
union members. The ballots mailed on Feb. 5 recommend members
reject the "best and final" contract that Boeing offered on Jan.
17. The votes will be tallied on Feb. 19.
The Society of Professional Engineering Employees in
Aerospace (SPEEA) said that the complaint filed with National
Labor Relations Board includes reports of managers holding
mandatory meetings with employees to "interrogate and intimidate
them regarding the current contract votes."
The union also said late on Wednesday that some of its
members were stopped by the planemaker's security personnel from
distributing leaflets on a labor contract ballot at the
company's Everett factory.
"We are extremely disappointed in the company's misconduct,"
Ray Goforth, SPEEA executive director, said in a statement.
Boeing's offer extends the terms of the previous contract
for another four years and includes 5 percent annual pay raises
for professional and technical workers.
However, the union has balked at a Boeing contract that it
says would cut the growth rate of compensation of professional
and technical employees. Boeing says its latest offer is much
improved over its initial proposal and reflects a tough
competitive environment.
In October, SPEEA accused the airplane maker of videotaping
members marching for contract talks and of seizing members'
cameras and deleting photos. The labor relations board is yet to
give a verdict on the complaint.