* Battery charger, power unit to be examined in Arizona
* Other components sent to Seattle, Japan
* Boeing deliveries of 787 on hold
By Andrea Shalal-Esa and Peter Henderson
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 U.S. safety investigators on
Sunday ruled out excess voltage as the cause of a battery fire
last month on a Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner jet operated by
Japan Airlines Co (JAL) and said they were expanding
the probe to look at the battery's charger and the jet's
auxiliary power unit.
Last week, governments across the world grounded the
Dreamliner while Boeing halted deliveries after a problem with a
lithium-ion battery on a second 787 plane, flown by All Nippon
Airways Co (ANA), forced the aircraft to make an
emergency landing in western Japan.
A growing number of investigators and Boeing executives are
working around the clock to determine what caused the two
incidents which the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration says
released flammable chemicals and could have sparked a fire in
the plane's electrical compartment.
There are still no clear answers about the root cause of the
battery failures, but the U.S. National Transportation Safety
Board's statement eliminated one possible answer that had been
raised by Japanese investigators.
It also underscored the complexity of investigating a
battery system that includes manufacturers across the world, and
may point to a design problem with the battery that could take
longer to fix than swapping out a faulty batch of batteries.
"Examination of the flight recorder data from the JAL B-787
airplane indicates that the APU (auxiliary power unit) battery
did not exceed its designed voltage of 32 volts," the NTSB said
in a statement issued early Sunday.
On Friday, a Japanese safety official had told reporters
that excessive electricity may have overheated the battery in
the ANA-owned Dreamliner that was forced to make the emergency
landing at Japan's Takamatsu airport last week.
"The NTSB wanted to set the record straight," said one
source familiar with the investigation who was not authorized to
speak publicly.
U.S. investigators have already examined the lithium-ion
battery that powered the APU, where the battery fire started in
the JAL plane, as well as several other components removed from
the airplane, including wire bundles and battery management
circuit boards, the NTSB statement said.
On Tuesday, investigators will convene in Tucson, Arizona to
test and examine the charger for the battery, and download
non-volatile memory from the APU controller, with similar tests
planned at the Phoenix facility where the APUs are built. Other
components have been sent for download or examination to
Boeing's Seattle facility and manufacturer facilities in Japan.
Securaplane Technologies Inc, a unit of Britain's Meggitt
Plc that makes the charger, said it will fully support
the U.S. investigation.
Officials with United Technologies Corp, which
builds the plane's auxiliary power unit and is the main supplier
of electrical systems on the 787, said they would also cooperate
with the investigation.
The NTSB's decision to travel to Securaplane's facility
sparked fresh questions about the safety of the lithium-ion
batteries that remain at the heart of the investigation.
While the 787 is the most aggressive user of lithium-ion
battery technology in commercial aviation, the industry at large
is testing it, and the FAA has approved its use in several
different planes, each governed by "special conditions."
"Lithium-ion batteries are significantly more susceptible to
internal failures that can result in self-sustaining increases
in temperature and pressure," the FAA said in 2006, when it
allowed Airbus to use lithium batteries for the emerging
lighting system on its A380.
Securaplane, which first began working on the charger in
2004, suffered millions of dollars of damages in November 2006
after a lithium-ion battery used in testing exploded and sparked
a fire that burned an administrative building to the ground.
Boeing spokesman Marc Birtel said an investigation into the
2006 fire was later determined to have been caused by an
improper test set-up, not the battery design. He declined
comment on the current 787 investigations.
After the fire, a former Securaplane employee named Michael
Leon sued the company, alleging that he was fired for raising
security concerns about charger and discrepancies between their
assembly documents and the finished chargers.
Leon's suit was later dismissed.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Sunday
said it had investigated Leon's safety complaints in 2008 and
2009 but concluded his allegations focused on prototypes that
were not ultimately used in the new lightweight airliner.
FAA spokeswoman Laura Brown said the reviews also found that
Securaplane's production of a particular printed circuit board
complied with FAA requirements.
Japan's GS Yuasa Corp makes lithium-ion batteries
for the Dreamliner, while France's Thales produces the
control systems for the battery. Thales has declined comment.
In its statement, the NTSB said French authorities were also
participating in the investigation. No comment was immediately
available from the French safety agency.
JAPANESE INVESTIGATION GEARING UP
Japan Transport Safety Board said it was aware of the NTSB
report and would consider the U.S. statement in its probe.
The NTSB said the Japanese agency was participating in its
investigation of the Boston incident, while NTSB officials were
helping the agency with its investigation of the emergency
landing in Japan. Both investigations were ongoing.
"There's nothing more I can add at this point as we still
haven't started our investigation into the battery here," JTSB
inspector Hideyo Kosugi told Reuters. "The NTSB's investigation
started earlier. We still haven't taken X-rays or CT-scans of
the battery."
Kosugi said both the battery and the surrounding systems
were being stored in Tokyo's Haneda Airport until authorities
decided where to conduct the Japanese investigation.
Boeing said on Friday it would continue building the
carbon-composite 787, but put deliveries on hold until the U.S.
Federal Aviation Administration approves and implements a plan
to ensure the safety of potentially flammable lithium-ion
batteries.
In Washington, U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood said
the 787, which has a list price of $207 million, would not fly
until regulators were "1,000 percent sure" it was safe.
Japan is the biggest market so far for the 787, with ANA and
JAL operating 24 of the 290-seat wide-bodied planes. Boeing has
orders for almost 850 of the planes, which have the most complex
electrical systems of any planes on the market.
It remains unclear if the investigations will cause other
airlines -- and military aircraft builder -- to rethink their
plans to use lithium-ion batteries, which are lighter and more
powerful than conventional batteries.
Airbus plans to use similar batteries on its rival to the
787, the A350, which is due to make its maiden test flight in
the middle of this year.
European executives said last week they would study the
findings of the U.S. investigation but said their decision to
move more slowly than Boeing towards electric systems, and
spread the load over twice as many batteries, would reduce the
risk.
Aviation Week quoted Airbus programs chief Tom Williams as
saying "failure management" was key and that any escaping gases
from the A350 batteries would be protected by titanium as they
are expelled from the aircraft. The company has not said if it
would attempt to suppress a lithium fire or focus on containing
a lithium blaze, as Boeing has done.
Williams told Aviation Week that switching from lithium back
to nickel cadmium would require significant engineering work
with both space and weight penalties. Airbus was not immediately
available to comment on the article.
Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA declined comment
when asked if it planned to rethink its use of lithium-ion
batteries on its military transport plane and new business jets.
The Embraer programs use a battery made in the United
States, unlike the Japanese one on the 787.
Lockheed Martin Corp, maker of the F-35 Joint Strike
Fighter, has said it does not see a problem since the
lithium-ion batteries on the military plane are made by France's
Saft Groupe, not Yuasa.