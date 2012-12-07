UPDATE 7-Samsung chief Lee arrested as S.Korean corruption probe deepens
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
NEW YORK Dec 7 Boeing Co said customers cancelled orders for six planes worth nearly $1.9 billion, and booked orders for two planes worth $700 million.
The company didn't identify which customers had cancelled or placed the orders.
In its latest tally, Boeing showed cancellations for five 747-8 jumbo jets and a 767. The new orders were for two 747s.
The company didn't say whether the cancelled 747s were passenger or freighter versions.
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
* LMI Aerospace, Inc. announces expectations for full-year 2016 results
* LMI Aerospace enters into merger agreement to be acquired by Sonaca Group