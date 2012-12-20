Dec 20 Boeing Co said it booked 50 new orders for planes in the latest week, including orders for 31 of its widebody 777 jet, worth about $9 billion at list prices.

Customers also cancelled orders for three planes - one 747, one 777 and one 787 - bringing the net increase in orders to 47 for the week. So far this year, Boeing has booked net orders for 1,115 new planes.