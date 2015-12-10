(Adds details about orders, Airbus tallies)
By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK Dec 10 Boeing Co booked 11 new
jetliner orders worth about $1.1 billion at list prices on
Thursday, leaving it with about 180 more sales to land this
month to meet its 2015 target.
The world's largest plane maker also affirmed that orders
will roughly equal the 755-760 jetliners it had expected to
deliver to customers this year.
European rival Airbus said this week it had booked
1,007 net orders through November. That compares
with 575 net orders for Boeing as of Thursday.
With its total topping 1,000, Airbus appeared almost certain
to win the annual order race. But for deliveries, Boeing is
likely to again beat Airbus, which has estimated about 630
planes.
Boeing's latest orders included 10 of its 737 planes for
Turkish Airlines and one 767 for FedEx Corp.
Four orders for 737 jetliners were canceled.
Boeing said the lost orders were "straightforward NG
cancellations," referring to the current 737NG model, and not
conversions of orders to the forthcoming 737 MAX.
Conversions have been a frequent cause of 737NG
cancellations this year and do not reduce the order book as
outright cancellations do.
Boeing rolled out the first 737 MAX this week at its factory
in Renton, Washington. The plane,
which runs on 14 percent less fuel than the current 737, is due
to make its first flight early next year and enter service in
2017.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Richard Chang)