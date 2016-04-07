NEW YORK, April 7 Boeing Co said on Thursday that it had booked four orders for its 747-8 freighter, the first sales of the year for the plane.

Boeing did not identify the customer for the orders, which come after the plane maker booked two net orders in 2015 and none the year before.

Boeing is due to cut annual 747 production to six from 12 this year, reflecting declining demand for the jumbo jet, which first flew in 1969.

Boeing has 23 current orders for the plane, including 11 freighters and 12 passenger models. The U.S. Air Force also has made a provisional order for an unspecified number to renew its fleet of Air Force One planes.

Randy Tinseth, Boeing's marketing vice president, recently said the company expects global trade to pick up this year, which could increase air cargo demand by 3 percent to 4 percent.

