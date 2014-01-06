BRIEF-LXB Retail Props Plc announces disposal of land interests at Ayr
* Says sale proceeds of 3.356 mln pounds have been received by company
Jan 6 Boeing Co said it booked 1,355 net orders for planes and delivered 648 new jets in 2013, almost sealing its position as the world's largest planemaker for the second year in a row.
Boeing's deliveries are well ahead of its rival Airbus' target of 620 deliveries.
Airbus will announce annual orders on Jan. 13.
* Says sale proceeds of 3.356 mln pounds have been received by company
TOKYO, March 16 Japanese stocks eked out small gains in choppy trade on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked U.S. interest rates, but signalled no pick-up in the pace of tightening.
* Proposes dividend of 1.60 eur/shr vs Rtrs poll avg 1.54 eur