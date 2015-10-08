(Adds detail about 787 production and delivery problems)

By Alwyn Scott

NEW YORK Oct 8 Boeing Co booked 182 commercial aircraft orders in the third quarter and delivered a record 580 planes from January through September, putting it on track to easily hit its delivery target for the year and keep its title as the world's biggest plane maker.

However, Boeing's order tally, released Thursday, remained far below that of arch rival Airbus Group. Boeing has booked 507 orders this year, compared with 875 for Airbus. After cancellations, Boeing had 447 net orders for the first nine months, compared with 815 for Airbus.

Boeing's factories are turning out more aircraft than Airbus. Boeing said it delivered 580 jets in the first nine months, including a record 37 of its 787 Dreamliners. That's 30 percent more than the 446 planes Airbus delivered.

Both plane makers are increasing production rates to reduce order backlogs that stretch out eight to 10 years.

Boeing has said it expects to deliver at least 750 aircraft this year, meaning it has to deliver only 170 more in the next three months to hit that target. Airbus said it will deliver slightly more than the 626 it delivered in 2014.

Boeing said it delivered 20 of its higher-priced 787-9 aircraft in the quarter, and 17 of the smaller 787-8 variant.

The 787-9, which has a list price of $264.6 million, brings in more revenue, and analysts see delivery of more of those jets helping Boeing reach its goal of making the 787 program break even on a cash basis by year end.

The company would not say how many planes were built in Washington state versus South Carolina. Boeing did not mention delivery problems caused by supply chain problems.

Airbus said on Wednesday that it was on track to meet its delivery targets for the year despite problems with suppliers of cabin furnishings.

Similar issues delayed delivery of Boeing 787s earlier this year.