SINGAPORE Feb 22 Boeing Co aims to convert all the commitments on its single-aisle 737MAX aircraft into firm orders this year and secure some more orders, the head of its commercial airplanes business said.

Jim Albaugh, president and chief executive officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, told reporters on Wednesday that the company will also make a decision on whether to go ahead with the programme to produce a stretch version of 787 Dreamliner. This will be able to carry 40 more passengers than the current 787-9 the company is offering. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Anshuman Daga)