SINGAPORE Feb 22 Boeing Co aims to
convert all the commitments on its single-aisle 737MAX aircraft
into firm orders this year and secure some more orders, the head
of its commercial airplanes business said.
Jim Albaugh, president and chief executive officer of Boeing
Commercial Airplanes, told reporters on Wednesday that the
company will also make a decision on whether to go ahead with
the programme to produce a stretch version of 787 Dreamliner.
This will be able to carry 40 more passengers than the current
787-9 the company is offering.
