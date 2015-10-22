NEW YORK Oct 22 Boeing Co said on Thursday it booked 20 firm orders for its 737 MAX single-aisle aircraft from Oman Air SAOC, an order that nearly doubles the airline's 737 fleet.

Oman Air's order includes conversions of six 737 NG planes to 737 MAX jets, for a net gain of 14 in Boeing's order book.

Boeing and rival Airbus are battling for market share in the large single-aisle market. Boeing had booked 2,869 orders for the 737 MAX through the end of September, compared with more than 4,300 for Airbus' competing A320neo, according to the companies.

Oman Air currently operates 21 Boeing 737 aircraft, and has no Airbus A320s, according to its website. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)