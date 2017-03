NEW YORK, April 4 Boeing Co said on Thursday it delivered 137 commercial airplanes in the first quarter, and won net orders for 209 planes in the same period, after cancellations are factored in.

Boeing's weekly order update showed gross orders for 220 planes, including 8 777 jets valued at about $300 million apiece at list prices, and 3 747s valued at about $350 million each, for Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd.

There were cancellations for 11 jets, leaving net orders at 209.