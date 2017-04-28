BRIEF-Alliance One International reports Q4 loss per share $0.03
* Alliance One International reports fiscal year 2017 and fourth quarter results
WASHINGTON, April 28 The U.S. State Department has approved a possible $1.46 billion sale to New Zealand of four P-8A maritime surveillance aircraft and associated support, a Pentagon agency said on Friday.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement it told Congress on Thursday about the approval of the deal, in which the prime contractor is Boeing Co. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by David Alexander)
* Monroe Capital Corporation completes public offering of common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Arena Pharmaceuticals announces shareholders and board of directors approve reverse stock split