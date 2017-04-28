BRIEF-Arena Pharmaceuticals says shareholders and board approve reverse stock split
* Arena Pharmaceuticals announces shareholders and board of directors approve reverse stock split
WASHINGTON, April 28 Boeing Co has been awarded a $541 million contract for CH-47F helicopters for the Netherlands, the Pentagon said on Friday.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by David Alexander)
* Arena Pharmaceuticals announces shareholders and board of directors approve reverse stock split
* Spectranetics announces election of new chairperson of the board of directors
* United Insurance Holdings - estimated net retained catastrophe losses incurred during Q2 ending June 30, 2017 of about $20 million before income taxes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: