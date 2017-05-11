UPDATE 2-Delivery Hero aims to raise around 1 bln euros via listing
* Shares to start trading on June 30 (Adds comments from investors, bankers, source familiar with company)
WASHINGTON May 11 Boeing Co was awarded a $488.01 million contract for the remanufacture of 38 AH-64 Apache aircraft and to procure three Longbow crew trainers and associated spares for Britain, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech)
* Shares to start trading on June 30 (Adds comments from investors, bankers, source familiar with company)
* LSE economist Tenreyro has criticised Brexit (Adds details, Tenreyro views on UK outlook, Barro comments)
* Air Lease Corporation has signed a firm order for 12 additional A321neo aircraft at the 52nd Paris International Airshow