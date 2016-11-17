WASHINGTON Nov 17 The U.S. State Department
notified Congress on Thursday of the possible sale of F-15QA
aircraft to Qatar for $21.1 billion and F/A-18E/F aircraft to
Kuwait for $10.1 billion, the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation
Agency said in a statement.
Qatar asked to purchase 72 of the fighter aircraft with
weapons and related support, the statement said. Kuwait has
requested to buy 40 F/A-18E and F/A-18F aircraft and related
equipment, it said.
Boeing Co is the prime contractor on the possible
sale to Qatar, and Boeing, Northrop Grumman Corp,
Raytheon Co and General Electric Co are the prime
contractors on the Kuwait deal.
