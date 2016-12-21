WASHINGTON Dec 21 The U.S. State Department has
approved the possible sale to Norway of five P-8A surveillance
aircraft and associated support worth an estimated $1.75
billion, a Pentagon agency said on Wednesday.
Boeing Co is the lead contractor in the sale, the
Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement, adding
that it notified the U.S. Congress of the possible sale on
Tuesday. Other participants include BAE Systems PLC,
General Electric Co, Northrop Grumman Corp and
Raytheon Co, it said.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Doina Chiacu)