By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK Feb 26 Boeing Co on Wednesday
unveiled a smartphone that appears to come straight from a James
Bond spy movie.
In addition to encrypting calls, any attempt to open the
casing of the Boeing Black Smartphone deletes all data and
renders the device inoperable.
The secure phone marks an extension of the communications
arm of the Chicago-based aerospace and defense contractor, which
is best known for jetliners and fighter planes.
Such a phone might have prevented damage to Washington's
diplomacy in Ukraine from a leaked telephone call. A senior U.S.
State Department officer and the ambassador to Ukraine
apparently used unencrypted cellphones for a call about
political developments in Ukraine that became public.
Boeing's tamper-proof phone is aimed at government agencies
and contractors who need to keep communication and data secure,
according to Boeing and filings with the U.S. Federal
Communications Commission.
Made in the United States, the phone runs on Google Inc's
Android operating system. The 5.2-by-2.7-inch
(13.2-by-6.9 cm) handset, slightly larger than an iPhone, uses
dual SIM cards to enable it to access multiple cell networks
instead of a single network like a normal cellphone.
Due to the phone's security features, Boeing is releasing
few details about the wireless network operators or manufacturer
it is working with, and has not provided a price or date by
which the phone might be widely available, but said it has begun
offering the phone to potential customers.
Boeing's website says the phone can be configured to connect
with biometric sensors or satellites. Other attachments can
extend battery life or use solar power.
The phone can operate on the WCDMA, GSM and LTE frequency
bands and offers WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity.
The company has been developing the phone for 36 months,
said Boeing spokeswoman Rebecca Yeamans.
"We saw a need for our customers in a certain market space"
that Boeing could meet with its technology expertise, she said.
A sample purchase contract submitted to the FCC says the
phone would be sold directly by Boeing or its agents.
Yeamans said Boeing combined its own engineers with the
talent of people who joined Boeing recently through acquisitions
that included Argon ST Inc, Digital Receiver Technology Inc,
Kestrel Enterprises Inc, Ravenwing Inc, and Solutions Made
Simple Inc.