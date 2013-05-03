May 2 Boeing Co and its pilot and
instructor bargaining unit will seek help from the Federal
Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS) after talks between
the two sides broke down.
The Society of Professional Engineering Employees in
Aerospace (SPEEA), which represents the pilots, failed to reach
a conclusion in its talks with the company, it said in a
statement on Thursday.
The union and Boeing have been in talks after the company
said in March it plans to eliminate a group of pilot training
and standards jobs.
"It is apparent the gaps between our positions are too wide
to bridge without assistance," SPEEA said on Thursday.
The two parties will tentatively resume negotiations with
federal mediator assistance on May 28, the SPEEA said.