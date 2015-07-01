(Adds details throughout about earlier price moves, Boeing
costs)
By Alwyn Scott
SEATTLE, July 1 Boeing Co raised list
prices for its jetliners by 2.9 percent on Wednesday, citing a
range of costs that go into making the planes.
The price of the company's forthcoming 777X, due for
delivery by 2020, rose to $400 million in Boeing's new price
list, posted on its website on Wednesday. That compared with
$379 million for the larger 747-8, which has struggled to
attract orders.
Boeing said the price increases reflect higher wages as well
as rising costs for materials, parts and services. The 2.9
percent increase from 2014 prices compares with a 3.1 percent
increase last year from 2013 and a 1.6 percent increase in 2013.
By comparison, rival plane maker Airbus lifted its
list prices by 3.3 percent in January. The cheapest Airbus
plane, the single-aisle A318, now lists for $6.3 million less
than the least expensive Boeing plane, the 737-700, which lists
for $80.6 million. At the top end, the largest Airbus plane, the
A380, lists for $428 million.
Airlines typically receive steep discounts from list prices,
but the figures are used for valuing orders.
Price increases are an annual exercise, and Boeing said the
timing of the latest increase was not related to Dennis
Muilenburg taking on the role of chief executive on Wednesday.
Former CEO Jim McNerney last week announced his plan to step
down from the top job on July 1.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Alan Crosby and David
Gregorio)