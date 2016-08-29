SEATTLE Aug 29 Boeing Co, which has been
dealing with a sharp slowdown in sales of new planes, said on
Monday that it would refrain from increasing jetliner prices for
the coming year, the first time it has held prices steady since
2009.
"Boeing will continue to quote July 2015 base prices in
2016," company spokesman Doug Alder said in an email to Reuters.
Airlines typically negotiate steep discounts from the list
prices that Boeing and rival Airbus quote publicly,
leaving the list prices as largely symbolic.
But Boeing has held prices steady in the past. It did not
update prices in 2001 or in 2009, Alder noted.
Boeing data shows that the manufacturer has booked new
orders for 335 planes though Aug. 23, down from 418 jetliners in
the first seven months of 2015.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by David Gregorio)