CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as higher oil prices boost energy stocks
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as energy company stocks were boosted by gains in oil prices, while higher prices for bullion lifted shares of gold miners.
SEATTLE Aug 7 Boeing Co has raised the list prices of its commercial aircraft by 5.5 percent, even as it discounts planes to win big orders.
The U.S. plane maker said on Tuesday that the increase reflects higher costs for wages, goods and services.
According to the latest price data on its website, a 737 MAX 8, Boeing's newest single-aisle jet, costs $100.5 million. A 747-8 jumbo costs $351.4 million.
A mid-sized, carbon fiber 787-8 now costs $206.8 million, which includes an extra 1.5 percent mark-up on top of the 5.5 percent increase.
Aircraft list prices bear little relation to their actual selling prices, as large buyers always get substantial discounts.
Boeing is well ahead of rival Airbus, and EADS unit, in the race for orders this year. The European company recently accused Boeing of "extremely aggressive" pricing to win an order from Singapore's Silkair. Boeing described its own pricing as "competitive." (Reporting By Bill Rigby; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as energy company stocks were boosted by gains in oil prices, while higher prices for bullion lifted shares of gold miners.
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Energy Transfer Partners LP said on Thursday that 99 percent of its controversial Dakota Access Pipeline is complete after receiving all federal authorizations necessary earlier this month.
* Navidea Biopharmaceuticals - On Feb 22, 2017, Co, CRG, and Cardinal Health 414 read into record a settlement in interpleader action pending in Ohio