BRIEF-Shimamura Co oper profit likely rose about 20 pct for year ended Feb - Nikkei
* Shimamura Co Ltd operating profit for the year ended in February likely rose about 20 percent to a record 49 billion yen - Nikkei
NEW YORK Aug 15 Boeing Co said it raised the list prices on Thursday for most of its family of commercial jetliners by about 1.6 percent, compared with 2012 levels.
The prices of 787 Dreamliner models, which include the 787-8 and the larger 787-9, carry an additional 1 percent increase, the company said. The price of the 787-8, the current production model, is up 2.3 percent at $211.8 million. The 787-9, for which production is starting, rose 2.3 percent to $249.5 million. The prices are somewhat symbolic because airlines typically negotiate substantial discounts on bulk jet orders.
* Shimamura Co Ltd operating profit for the year ended in February likely rose about 20 percent to a record 49 billion yen - Nikkei
* Medtronic plc says medicare reimbursement for leadless pacemaker available for use in u.s.
WASHINGTON, March 10 The U.S. Transportation Department said automakers recalled a record high 53.2 million vehicles in 2016 in the United States in part because of a massive expansion in callback to replace Takata Corp air bag inflators.