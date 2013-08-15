NEW YORK Aug 15 Boeing Co said it raised the list prices on Thursday for most of its family of commercial jetliners by about 1.6 percent, compared with 2012 levels, far less than the 5.5 percent increase the company made last year.

The increases are based on data compiled by the U.S. labor department, and largely reflect the state of the U.S. economy rather than the company's ongoing efforts to increase its profit margins.

Prices of 787 Dreamliner models, which include the 787-8 and the larger 787-9, carry an additional 1 percent increase because the planes are selling well.

"We bumped the price up because the airplane is in demand," said spokesman Doug Alder. He said that doesn't imply less demand for other popular jets. The 787 also got an additional 1 percent increase last year.

Prices of the company's new 737 MAX, a version of its best-selling plane with new, fuel-efficient engines, rose between 2.4 percent and 3.8 percent in the current list, reflecting higher thrust ratings on the new engines that were included this year for the first time.

Boeing prices are somewhat symbolic because airlines typically negotiate substantial discounts on bulk jet orders.