By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK, Sept 17 Boeing Co appears
increasingly likely to boost production of its top-selling 737
jetliners to 52 a month starting in 2018 after the head of its
commercial airplanes business spoke about that possibility on
Tuesday.
"Our focus today would be around a 52-a-month rate in (737
production) somewhere in that 2018 time frame," Boeing
Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Officer Ray Conner told an
investor conference held by Morgan Stanley.
"Now, I can tell you that the demand is there for those
airplanes, significant demand. So I'm not uncomfortable with the
timing or with rate," he said.
The remarks, among the most explicit by Boeing so far,
further cement the widely held view that the Chicago-based
company is close to announcing another firm planned rate
increase for the narrow-body 737.
The company currently makes 42 737s a month and has set firm
plans to lift the rate to 47 a month in 2017.
Last week, Conner said he sees "incredible pressure" to
increase the 737 production rate beyond current targets
. Boeing President and Chief Operating Officer
Dennis Muilenburg said the company "had taken a serious look" at
raising rates, speaking during last week's
Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit, but he declined to say
whether a decision had been made.
Airbus Group SA also is studying raising output of
its best-selling A320-family aircraft beyond the record level of
46 jets a month already targeted for 2016. A decision could come
by year-end, Airbus Americas President Barry Eccleston told the
Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit..
Both companies have thousands of orders for the agile,
fuel-efficient planes, which are immensely popular with low-cost
airlines. In Boeing's case, its backlog of 4,008 737 orders
represents nearly eight years of production at current rates,
meaning airlines must wait to get planes they order today.
By increasing production rates, Boeing and Airbus create
earlier delivery slots that they can sell to customers.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Peter Galloway)