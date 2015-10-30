SEATTLE Oct 30 Boeing Co is likely to
broadly match European rival Airbus SA in notching up
production of single-aisle aircraft to 60 a month, but the
timing of Boeing's move remains uncertain, according to a person
familiar with the situation.
Airbus said on Friday it would lift monthly output of its
top-selling A320 to 60 in mid-2019, a 20 percent jump over its
prior target of 50, and a move seen pressuring Boeing to match
with its competing 737 jetliner. [ID:nL8N12U0JG}
Boeing is talking with suppliers about how soon they could
keep up with 60 a month for the 737, the source said, having
already determined the higher rate is feasible.
"That's where the discussion is," said the source, who was
not authorized to speak publicly about the talks.
Boeing declined to comment.
Boeing and Airbus are leapfrogging each others' plans to
lift output of single-aisle planes as they work through backlogs
that stretch out eight to 10 years. Rising production gives
suppliers more work and shortens the time airlines have to wait
for new aircraft.
The move also "could stoke concerns over narrow-body
oversupply, especially if Boeing matches," RBC analyst Robert
Stallard said in a note.
Last week, Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg told
analysts that the company sees scope to lift rates beyond the
current 52-a-month target.
"However, we remain steadfast in our financial discipline as
we assess the market demand for further production rate
changes," he cautioned, referring to determining return on
investment of any production shift.
Both plane makers produce 42 single-aisles a month now.
Boeing has said it plans to hit 52 a month in 2018.
In June, engine makers voiced concern about the ability of
suppliers to keep up with rising output. But those worries have
eased in recent months, and regulators appear poised to certify
the engines and as airworthy this year, two sources said.
Airbus builds A320s in France, Germany and China, and
recently opened a factory in Mobile, Alabama, that is due to
deliver its first plane to JetBlue Airways Corp in the
first quarter of 2016.
Boeing has retooled its 737 plant in Renton, Washington, to
create a third assembly line; each is capable of producing 21
planes a month, giving Boeing potential to go to 62 a month.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Alan Crosby)