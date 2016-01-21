Jan 21 Boeing Co said it would lower the production rate on its 747-8 program to match supply with near-term demand in the cargo market.

The company said on Thursday it would take a related $569 million, or 84 cents per share, after-tax charge in the fourth quarter of 2015. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)