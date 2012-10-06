UPDATE 6-Samsung chief Lee arrested as S.Korean corruption probe deepens
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
NEW YORK Oct 5 Boeing Co said on Friday that Qatar Airways had taken delivery of a 787 Dreamliner plane.
Qatar's chief executive had said on Oct. 2 that the airline would not take any 787s until an engine defect was corrected. Qatar has placed 30 firm Dreamliner orders and an option for 30 more and selected a General Electric Co engine.
Qatar Airways was not immediately available for comment on Friday evening.
Boeing spokesman Doug Alder said on Friday that the plane would "now head to Victorville, Calif., to install Qatar Airways' connectivity modifications."
Alder said that the company would hold a delivery celebration once the plane returns to Seattle. Qatar Airways, is the first airline from the Middle East to take delivery of a Boeing 787, Alder said.
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02172017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: SEBI Chairman U.K. Sinha to speak at an event in Mumbai. 9:45 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at foundation day event of Security Printing Minting Corp. of India in New Delhi.
* Nickel prices ease, but still bolstered by supply concerns (Adds comment, details; updates prices)