Sept 29 Qatar Airways is in late-stage talks to buy at least 30 Boeing Co wide-body jets, valued at more than $6.7 billion at list prices, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The order, which follows the U.S. approval of a long-stalled sale of Boeing F-15 fighter jets to Qatar, would include 787 Dreamliners and 777 planes, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/2dnOVra)

Reuters reported on Wednesday that U.S. officials began notifying lawmakers informally about the sale of 36 Boeing F-15 fighter jets to Qatar valued at around $4 billion, and 28 F/A- 18E/F Super Hornets, plus options for 12 more, to Kuwait for around $3 billion.