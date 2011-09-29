* Boeing, Qatar's Cargolux seen close to 747-8 delay deal
* Qatar Airways CEO in Seattle Friday for separate event
* Qatar also in talks with Airbus for more A380s--sources
*
By Tim Hepher
SEATTLE, Sept 29 A dispute that has held up
Boeing Co's (BA.N) first delivery of a stretched model of its
747 jumbo jet could be resolved when the chief executive of
Qatar Airways visits Boeing's turf on Friday.
The delivery, scheduled to take place 10 days ago, had to
be scrapped at the last minute when the customer,
Luxembourg-based freight carrier Cargolux Airlines
International SA [CLUX.UL], refused to accept delivery.
The surprise move came immediately after Qatar Airways
finalized the purchase of a 35 percent stake in Cargolux,
triggering speculation the jumbo 747-8 Freighter had become a
bargaining chip in negotiations over delays affecting another
plane, the 787 Dreamliner.
Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker, seen as one of the
aerospace industry's biggest tormentors, is scheduled to travel
to Seattle on Friday to take delivery of a Boeing 777-2000LR,
the longest-range jetliner.
Al Baker, who once said Boeing was run by "bean counters
and lawyers," has established a reputation as a scourge of the
aircraft industry, keeping manufacturers and media in suspense
at air shows and heaping criticism on Boeing, its rival Airbus
EAD.PA and other aerospace suppliers.
Any deal over 747-8 delays would need Al Baker's approval.
Seattle-based aerospace analyst Scott Hamilton, who closely
follows the two Boeing programs, said Cargolux and Boeing had
reached the outlines of a deal on compensation payments for
747-8 delays, allowing delivery to proceed next month.
"It is important to get the 747-8 delivered as much as the
787. It has been delayed for two years and they need to get the
airplane out and get cash coming in to the company," Hamilton
said.
Boeing declined to comment on the likelihood of a deal.
"We continue to talk and continue to be optimistic and look
forward to delivering the airplane," Boeing spokesman Jim
Proulx said.
Boeing had to scrap plans for a loud musical bash last week
to mark the inaugural delivery of the first stretched jumbo
after the European company refused to take delivery, in an
unusual snub for the hand-over of a new aircraft.
The 787 Dreamliner reached its first customer, All Nippon
Airways Co Ltd (9202.T), earlier this week, but the flagship
787 and revamped 747 are both two to three years behind
schedule. Qatar has ordered 30 Dreamliners.
Having been forced to cancel a concert for workers for the
delivery of its first 747-8 last week, Boeing hopes to inject
some sparkle into the delivery of Qatar's 100th Boeing aircraft
at a special ceremony at its Everett production plant, 30 miles
(48 km) north of Seattle.
But the aborted 747-8 delivery has left some bruised egos
at the plant, as well as anxieties over the timing of
revenues.
"It was hugely embarrassing not only because of all the
effort they put into the ceremonies and fun going around it,
but when you have a launch customer refuse to take an airplane
it is serious," Hamilton said.
Qatar bought its first Boeing 707 in 1977, the same year
that Cargolux ordered its first 747 jumbo.
A380 TALKS
Boeing's discomfort deepened when another customer, Atlas
Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW.O), reduced its order for a
dozen 747-8 freighters by canceling three aircraft already
built.
Each 747-8 is worth more than $300 million at list prices,
although airlines and cargo carriers typically get a discount,
especially for bulk orders. Cargolux has ordered 13.
The 747-8s are part of an inventory of undelivered jets
valued at $16 billion, including many 787s that need finishing
work, turning Boeing's site into a cramped parking lot.
Brinkmanship over the 747-8 is just one piece of a larger
jigsaw affecting several suppliers as Qatar expands its fleet.
Qatar Airways is in simultaneous talks to double its order
for Airbus A380 superjumbos to 10 in a deal worth just under $2
billion at list prices, industry sources said.
Such a deal could be announced at the Dubai air show in
November along with a long-awaited engine choice that could see
a joint venture between General Electric Co (GE.N) and Pratt &
Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp (UTX.N), powering
Qatar's planned superjumbo fleet.
The Engine Alliance joint venture competes with Rolls-Royce
Holding Plc (RR.L) to sell engines for the world's largest
passenger jet.
While criticizing Boeing and Airbus over delays, Al Baker
is likely to have some influence over design as the rival plane
makers plan ahead for a market to replace Boeing's 777
mini-jumbo, one of the most successful wide-bodied aircraft.
Boeing will likely update Al Baker on tentative designs for
an upgraded 777 with close to 400 seats called the 777-8X or
777-9X, which would have new GE engines and a modified wing.
Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Jim Albaugh
told Reuters it would be ready to defend the 777's leadership
of this lucrative market segment by around the time Airbus
brings out its competing 350-seat A350-1000 in 2017.
"We will just see what happens on the 1000 and we will be
in the market very soon after they are in the market, if not
before," he said in an interview at the 777 assembly line at
Everett this week.
Al Baker has accused Airbus of failing to listen to buyers'
concerns over the A350 and has threatened to buy more 777s.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Andre Grenon)