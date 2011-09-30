* Qatar's Al Baker says delivery dispute resolved

* Cargolux to take plane around Oct. 12

* Al Baker says problem was with GE engines, not Boeing

SEATTLE, Sept 30 Freight carrier Cargolux Airlines International SA [CLUX.UL] has resolved a dispute that delayed its acceptance of the first Boeing Co (BA.N) 747-8 freighter, and will now take delivery of the plane around Oct. 12, the head of Qatar Airways, one of Cargolux's major shareholders, said on Friday.

The delay was because of General Electric Co (GE.N) engines not meeting performance guarantees, said Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker at an unrelated event at Boeing's plant in Everett, Washington, north of Seattle, rather than any issue with Boeing.

Al Baker, known for his public criticism of Boeing and rival Airbus, said postponement of the 747-8 freighter delivery was not related to discussions over Qatar's order for smaller Boeing 787s, which are also delayed.

The 747 delivery, scheduled to take place 11 days ago, had to be scrapped at the last minute when Luxembourg-based Cargolux refused to accept delivery, without explanation. (Reporting by Bill Rigby. Editing by Robert MacMillan)