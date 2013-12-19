By Alwyn Scott
| EVERETT, Washington
EVERETT, Washington Dec 18 Several dozen
machinists rallied near Boeing's main aircraft factory here on
Wednesday, demanding the chance to vote on a labor contract that
union leaders rejected last week.
Shouting, "Give us a voice," the pro-vote members marched
from the factory to the union hall a few blocks away. There they
encountered a smaller group of union members who do not want a
vote.
The rally and counter-protest illustrates the sharp rift
that divides the union over the contract, which pits job
security against a benefit that has long been seen as sacred:
the company pension. It also showed the company remains far from
clinching a deal that would secure the easiest route to building
the new plane.
At stake are thousands of jobs at the factory that stood in
the background of the rally, the largest building in the world
by volume and home to all of Boeing's commercial jets except the
737.
Boeing has offered to build its next jetliner, the 777X, at
the factory if machinists approved an eight-year contract
extension that would replace their pension plan with a
401(k)-style retirement savings account.
But it has also courted 22 other states that are offering to
host the jet program, which brings with it billions of dollars
in economic activity and thousands of well-paid jobs.
"I think it would be easier all around to get an agreement
with the union and do it in Washington," said Cai Von Rumohr,
managing director an analyst at Cowen & Co in New York.
"Boeing did sweeten the offer pretty nicely" with its second
proposal, he said, noting that most companies are shifting away
from defined-benefit retirement plans to defined contribution
plans.
"Maybe they can reach a deal if the union gets a kiss in
where they come out on the 401(k)," Von Rumohr said.
If the 777X is not built in Everett, and other programs wind
down, jobs would dwindle over the rest of the decade.
"It would be devastating for our community" to lose the
jobs, said Paul Fritzler, a 767 structural mechanic who led the
pro-vote rally.
ALREADY SAID NO
The group of several dozen pro-vote members who turned out
on Wednesday is small compared with the 31,000 members of the
International Association of Machinists District 751 who work at
Boeing. It is difficult to know how many members would vote for
the contract if it was offered again.
"Honestly, I don't know," said Fritzler.
Those opposing the vote said it's unnecessary because last
month the union resoundingly rejected a similar contract offer
by Boeing with 67 percent voting against it.
"We already said no," said Kevin Flynn, an aviation
maintenance technician inspector who has been at Boeing for 17
years.
Flynn said he realizes that most companies are ditching
pension plans but that doesn't change his view.
"I'm not going to vote away my own pension," he said.
Flynn said Boeing is bound to hit problems if it tries to
build the 777X elsewhere, but he also believes Boeing isn't
bluffing about moving the work and he will move with it if he
has to.
The company already builds the 777 at the Washington factory
and since the plane is largely hand-made there, the skilled
workers who assemble it would be hard to replace, he added.
"The idea that your going to build a new airplane somewhere
else and get it to customers on time is a fantasy," Flynn said.