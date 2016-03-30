March 30 Boeing Co will eliminate about
4,000 jobs in its commercial airplanes division by the middle of
this year as it looks to control costs, a company spokesman told
Reuters on Tuesday.
The planemaker will reduce 1,600 positions through voluntary
layoffs, while the rest are expected to be done by leaving open
positions unfilled, spokesman Doug Alder said.
"While there is no employment reduction target, the more we
can control costs as a whole the less impact there will be to
employment," Alder said.
The job cuts will include hundreds of executives and
managers, but will not done through involuntary layoffs, Alder
said.
Reuters had reported last month that the company was
considering offering voluntary layoffs to its professional
engineers and technical workers.
In February, Ray Conner, chief executive of Boeing's
airplane business, warned employees that job cuts were necessary
to "win in the market, fund our growth and operate as a healthy
business."
The Seattle Times had earlier reported that Boeing has taken
steps expected to eliminate 4,000 jobs by June. (bit.ly/1q05U62)
(Reporting by Bhanu Pratap; Editing by Savio D'Souza)