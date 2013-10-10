NEW YORK Oct 10 Boeing Co said on
Thursday that it is restructuring its commercial airplane
strategy and marketing functions as veteran engineer Mike Bair,
who oversees those groups, retires next month.
The changes were announced in a memo by Boeing Commercial
Airplane Chief Executive Ray Conner, a copy of which was
obtained by Reuters.
Marketing functions that were under Bair will be shifted to
the sales group and led by marketing vice president Randy
Tinseth, who'll report to global sales chief John Wojick.
Strategy and business development functions will shift to
the finance group, and will be led by Kevin Schemm, who will be
head of finance and strategy.
Boeing confirmed the memo is accurate but declined to
comment further.