Jan 30 Boeing Co Chief Executive Officer Jim McNerney said the company is making progress toward narrowing down the potential cause of battery events on the 787 Dreamliner that have prompted a worldwide grounding of the new, high-tech jetliner.

Speaking on a conference call, McNerney also said the business case for the new, 787-10X has strengthened, with a view to launch the program later this year. He said there was more work to do on the 777X program.