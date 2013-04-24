NEW YORK, April 24 Boeing Co posted strong first-quarter results on Wednesday that handily beat analysts' estimates and showed little impact from the 787 Dreamliner crisis, sending its shares up 3.2 percent in premarket trading.

The company reported net income of $1.1 billion, or $1.44 a share, up nearly 20 percent from a year earlier. Its "core" earnings, which exclude some pension charges, soared to $1.73 a share versus $1.40 a year ago. Analysts had expected $1.49 in core earnings, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue slipped 2.5 percent to $18.9 billion in the latest quarter, hit largely by a halt in Dreamliner deliveries.