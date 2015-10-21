(Adds detail from conference call)
By Alwyn Scott
Oct 21 Boeing Co posted
better-than-expected quarterly results and lifted its financial
outlook on Wednesday, but signaled it may juggle plane
production to keep profits flowing as one of its two main cash
cows dries up.
Boeing said it could cut production by as much as 15 percent
on its 777 long-range, widebody jetliner, one of its most
profitable planes and a key source of cash.
The talk of a possible slowdown to as few as seven a month
from the current 8.3 came as Boeing posted narrower losses on
its 787 Dreamliner and voiced confidence in that plane's ability
to generate cash and fill the gap.
The world's largest plane maker said it also is still
considering an increase in production of the single-aisle 737,
its other main cash cow, despite concerns from engine maker CFM
International, a joint venture between General Electric Co
and Safran SA of France, about meeting those
rising rates.
Taken together, the moves would cushion the blow of what had
already appeared to be an inevitable 777 production cut as
Boeing shifts to a newer model, the 777X, in 2020, because it
has failed to sell out all of the remaining production slots.
The cut grew more likely last week when the head of Delta
Air Lines Inc said prices for used 777s were falling, a
comment seen undercutting new plane sales.
Boeing has a lot of 777s to sell before switching to the
777X, said RBC analyst Rob Stallard. "Delta has got the word out
there that pricing is soft and that has not made Boeing's life
easier."
Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg stressed on a
conference call that 777 production is "essentially" sold out
through 2016 and more than half of 2017. "The value of the 777
is holding up very well," he said.
But he acknowledged Boeing was doing "scenario planning" for
a rate reduction, even though "we don't see any scenario that
would take us below seven a month." A decision would come early
next year and take effect around 2018, he added.
A cut in rate would hit profit, since the 777 has a cash
margin in excess of 20 percent, Stallard said.
Boeing is banking on the 787, its newest jet in production,
to begin generating cash flow in the fourth quarter. Figures it
released on Wednesday showed the loss on each 787 leaving the
factory narrowed to about $15.5 million in the third quarter,
continuing a narrowing this year and smaller than a $20 million
loss many analysts had expected.
The improvement came as some analysts questioned whether
Boeing would ever recover its full investment of more than $40
billion, and may have to take an accounting charge to write off
some 787 costs.
Core earnings for the quarter, which exclude some pension
and other costs, rose 18 percent to $2.52 per share in the third
quarter, helped by higher commercial aircraft deliveries and
improvement in its defense business.
On that basis, Wall Street had expected $2.22 per share, on
average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The plane maker notched up its forecast for jet deliveries
for the year to between 755 and 760, from 750 to 755, and said
it now expects core earnings of between $7.95 and $8.15 per
share, up from $7.70 to $7.90 a share previously. That is in
line with analysts, who expected $8.06 per share, on average.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott in New York and Ankit Ajmera in
Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva, W Simon and Bill Rigby)