April 22 Boeing Co reported a 38 percent
increase in quarterly profit, helped by rising demand for
commercial aircraft.
Net income rose to $1.34 billion, or $1.87 per share, in the
first quarter ended March 31, from $965 million, or $1.28 per
share, a year earlier.
Core earnings, which exclude pension and other costs, rose
to $1.97 per share from $1.76.
Revenue rose 8 percent to $22.15 billion.
Commercial aircraft deliveries rose 14 percent to 184.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)