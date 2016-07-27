BRIEF-American Medical Response awards Digital Ally the largest commercial order in its history
* American Medical Response awards Digital Ally the largest commercial order in its history
July 27 Boeing Co reported its first quarterly loss in nearly seven years, hit by charges related to the 787, 747 and KC-46 tanker aircraft programs.
The world's largest jetliner maker reported a net loss of $234 million, or 37 cents per share, for the second quarter ended June 30. This compares with a net profit of $1.11 billion, or $1.59 per share, a year earlier.
Core earnings, which exclude some pension and other costs, were a loss of 44 cents per share, compared with earnings of $1.62 per share a year earlier.
The net loss in the latest quarter reflects $3.23 per share impact related to previously announced 787 cost reclassification and 747 and tanker charges, the company said on Wednesday.
Revenue rose about a percent to $24.8 billion.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* American Medical Response awards Digital Ally the largest commercial order in its history
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.04per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mueller Water Products Inc - deal for c$34 million in cash.