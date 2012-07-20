By Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, July 20 Boeing Co is suing
the U.S. Air Force, its biggest client, for $385 million it says
it is owed for Delta IV rocket launch services.
Boeing and the United Launch Alliance, a joint venture with
Lockheed Martin Corp, filed a joint complaint on June 14
"to preserve their rights to recover these costs," Boeing said
in a statement made available Friday.
At issue are "legitimate, allowable costs of the Delta IV
program that Boeing incurred prior to the creation of ULA in
2006," said Jenna McMullin, a company spokeswoman.
The suit harks back to the creation of the Defense
Department's awkwardly named Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle
(EELV) program.
The Pentagon launched the EELV program in the mid-1990s in a
an effort to cut the cost of putting government satellites in
orbit. It resulted in two families of commercially owned and
operated launch vehicles - Boeing's Delta IV and Lockheed
Martin's Atlas V.
The suit, in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, says the Air
Force had agreed to reimburse the costs at issue as part of
efforts to win Boeing's continued participation in the EELV
program after the Air Force opted to restructure it.
Boeing conditioned its willingness to stick with it on
recovery of certain costs incurred from 1998 to 2006, the suit
said. The United Launch Alliance began operations in December
2006, pooling Boeing and Lockheed launch-system assets in an
efficiency drive.
United Launch Services, a subsidiary of ULA, is Boeing's
"successor-in-interest" to the relevant contracts and
agreements, the suit said.
"We believe ULA is entitled to the full amount at issue and
that the agreements with the Air Force are valid and
enforceable," McMullin said.
An Air Force spokesman, Chris Isleib, declined to comment on
the dispute, citing pending legal action.
(Reporting By Jim Wolf; Editing by Bernard Orr)