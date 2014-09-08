NYSE Arca to review official closing prices
NEW YORK, March 20 NYSE Arca said on Monday it was reviewing its closing prices, after a separate technical issue prevented some symbols from completing a closing auction.
Sept 8 Ryanair Holdings Plc, Europe's largest low-cost airline, has agreed to buy 100 Boeing Co 737 MAX 8 jetliners, the companies said on Monday, with an option for 100 more planes for a total value of approximately $22 billion.
The jetliners, which can hold 11 more passengers than earlier 737s, are part of a push by the Irish airline to increase its annual passenger numbers by 50 percent to 120 million per year within a decade.
The deal for 100 jets would be worth about $10.4 billion, at the 737 MAX 8's list price of $104 million, but airlines usually negotiate steep discounts, particularly on large orders.
Last year Ryanair placed a $15.6 billion order for 175 Boeing 737-800 jets, but Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said in July he would maintain that order, even as he studied the higher-density MAX version.
Reuters reported on Friday that Ryanair was in advanced talks to order at least 100 MAX 8 jetliners. (Reporting by Connor Humphries in Dublin, Ireland and Alwyn Scott in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
NEW YORK, March 20 NYSE Arca said on Monday it was reviewing its closing prices, after a separate technical issue prevented some symbols from completing a closing auction.
* On March 14, unit, for itself, as representative of other borrowers, entered into revolving credit agreement with Bank Of America, N.A.
WASHINGTON, March 20 U.S. authorities are planning to ban passengers traveling on certain U.S.-bound foreign airline flights from carrying on larger electronic devices in response to an unspecified terrorism threat, a U.S. government official told Reuters.