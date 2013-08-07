Aug 7 Boeing Co on Wednesday stuck by its
forecast for plane production despite turmoil at a key supplier,
and made a pitch for export credit for aircraft sales,
addressing criticism that use of such government-backed loans is
unfair to U.S. airlines.
Boeing said its production rates likely won't be affected by
the potential sale of the wing division of Spirit Aerosystems
Holdings Inc, which warned of a second-quarter charge of
up to $400 million on Tuesday and delayed its earnings release.
The Wichita, Kansas-based supplier makes wing pieces for all of
Boeing's aircraft models and produces fuselages for its
top-selling 737 model.
Boeing still plans to increase production of 737s to 42 a
month by mid-2014 from 38 currently, Randy Tinseth, marketing
vice president, said at a briefing in Washington, D.C.
"We assume we'll find a way to build these airplanes," he
said.