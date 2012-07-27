WASHINGTON, July 27 The U.S. Air Force on Friday
said it had awarded Boeing Co a $339 million contract to
build the 10th satellite in its Wideband Global Satellite
Communications program, which includes equipment that will
nearly double the bandwidith of the new satellite system.
The Air Force is buying WGS satellites 7 through 10 under a
commercial-like operating model that it said had generated
significant savings for the U.S. government. The 10th satellite
was initially slated to cost $377 million.
The new procurement approach had streamlined the processes,
tests and governmental oversight functions associated with the
program, given the maturity of the WGS production line, which
first began in 2000.
The new satellite also includes a new wideband digital
channelizer which will nearly double satellite bandwidth over
the current WGS configuration.
The first three satellites are operational and in
geosynchronous orbit providing wideband communications to troops
around the globe. The fourth satellite in the system was
launched in January 2012 and is being readied for operations.
The remaining satellites are in production.
WSG, the next-generaton wideband satellite communications
system, is augmenting and replacing the current Defense
Satellite Communication System.
(Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Diane Craft)