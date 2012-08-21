WASHINGTON Aug 20 The U.S. Air Force on Monday
said it would begin operational use of a new Boeing Co
surveillance satellite built to monitor debris and other
satellites in space -- nearly two years after the satellite was
first launched.
Air Force Space Command said the new Space Based
Surveillance Satellite system had achieved its initial level of
capability and was ready to support U.S. military requirements
after a delay linked to a piece of electronics on board.
The system is the only space-based sensor capable of
detecting and monitoring debris, satellites and other space
objects without disruptions from weather, atmospheric factors or
the time of day that can limit ground-based systems.
"This improved access to observe orbiting objects
significantly enhances the ability to provide timely, critical
information so desperately needed to support warfighter decision
making," the Air Force said in a statement.
When the satellite was launched in September 2010, Boeing
predicted it would be ready to perform its mission within 60
days, but its "initial operational capability" was delayed by
problems with some onboard electronics.
The problem occurred when the satellite traveled through the
South Atlantic Anomaly, an area where the Earth's magnetic field
is weakest and orbiting satellites are exposed to higher than
usual levels of radiation.
The Air Force began implementing a fix for the issue in May,
followed by successful software testing that allowed it to start
using the satellite.
The new satellite will help the military better track other
satellites in space and thousands of bits of debris that could
pose a risk to spacecraft.