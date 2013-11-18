OLYMPIA Nov 18 The leader of Boeing Co's
main union in Washington faces a revolt that could complicate
efforts to bring the new 777 jetliner to the Seattle area, as
the airplane maker moves to consider alternative buildings sites
for the revamped plane.
Boeing formally launched the new 777, formerly codenamed
777X, on Sunday with 259 orders worth more than $95 billion at
list prices - the largest combined order in its history. The jet
is due to enter service around 2020.
Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Ray Conner told
reporters in Dubai on Saturday that Boeing hasn't changed the
timing of the aircraft's arrival, and it is negotiating with
other states after the International Association of Machinists
and Aerospace Workers union rejected a contract offer that
Boeing said was necessary for the jet to be built in
Washington.
"We have got to put brick and mortar in place to do the wing
and maybe some other things, so we have to make some decisions
about where we are going to be long term, so we can establish
those type of facilities in place," Conner said in Dubai.
Boeing officials were on planes to other states the day
after the union vote. The proposed labor deal, which would have
extended the workers' current contract ending in 2016 for eight
years, included cuts to pensions and health care benefits, a
slower rate of wage increases for new workers and a $10,000 cash
bonus per member.
Brokered between Boeing executives and IAM union leaders in
about five weeks, the contract extension was voted down by a 2-1
margin on Wednesday, with dozens of workers at the Seattle union
hall jeering their leadership as sellouts after the results were
announced.
After the vote, several union members said they had lost
confidence in IAM District 751 President Tom Wroblewski, who
helped negotiate the deal, then called it "a piece of crap" at a
union meeting, and then wrote a letter to members calling it "an
opportunity we will never see again to secure thousands of
good-paying jobs."
In the days after the vote, two local IAM units passed votes
of no confidence in Wroblewski and called for his resignation,
said a union official with knowledge of the votes. Union
spokespeople did not immediately return calls requesting
commment.
But IAM President R. Thomas Buffenbarger has said he backed
Wroblewski, who has not spoken in public since the vote.
In an interview on Friday, Buffenbarger said Boeing
expressed concern in the contract talks about the smooth launch
of the rival Airbus A350 jet, which he said was driving the
urgency of getting the new 777 program started.
Boeing said on Sunday that the A350 was not a factor in its
speed in getting the 777 development started and declined to
comment further.
Both Boeing and the union each have said it is up to the
other to restart talks.
David Postman, spokesman for Washington state Governor Jay
Inslee, said the resumption of talks "may be something that both
sides have to do at the same time."
Acknowledging that tensions within the union could
complicate those efforts, Postman said it was the governor's
role to help facilitate such dialog.
"Obviously, it's important to have somebody who can speak to
us, who can effectively represent the union. There is a lot of
tension there. It's evident," Postman said.