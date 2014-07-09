SINGAPORE, July 9 Boeing Co and SIA
Engineering Co Ltd plan to set up a Singapore-based
joint venture to provide fleet management services to airlines
in the Asia-Pacific region, the companies said on Wednesday.
Boeing will hold a 51-percent stake in the new company while
SIA Engineering, a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines Ltd
, will take up the other 49 percent, they said.
The joint venture, expected to be formed by the end of the
year, will be able to service Boeing 737, 747, 777 and 787
aircraft.
"The joint venture will be a game changer for the airline
industry," William Tan, SIA Engineering's president and chief
executive officer, said in a press release.
"It will set new standards for aircraft reliability and
utilisation. It will also make fleet management solutions far
more accessible, customisable and affordable for airlines.
Aircraft ownership will be made much simpler."
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; editing by Jason Neely)