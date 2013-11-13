By Harriet McLeod
| NORTH CHARLESTON, South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, South Carolina Nov 12 The
battle for Boeing jobs heated up on Tuesday as the plane maker
broke ground for a new factory in South Carolina just as workers
in Washington state prepared to vote on a deal that could bring
the latest jet to that state.
Boeing Co said it will consider South Carolina and
other states for the new jet program, known as the 777X, unless
its Washington-based International Association of Machinists
union approves a new contract in a vote set for Wednesday.
Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries also has
approached Boeing with a detailed proposal to build the 777X
wings.
"It's in the IAM's hands to decide," Jack Jones, vice
president and general manager of Boeing South Carolina, said on
Tuesday at a groundbreaking ceremony on a new jet engine center
in South Carolina, a state with a very small union presence.
If union members in Washington state reject the deal, "then
we have the right, and Ray (Conner, president and CEO of Boeing
Commercial Airplanes) has indicated that we will exercise the
right we have, to move potentially outside the state of
Washington."
Boeing said last week that approval of the labor deal, which
extends the current machinist contract until 2024, and a package
of state tax incentives, were necessary for it to build the jet
and its wings in Washington.
The legislature approved $8.7 billion in tax incentives and
other investments on Saturday.
But union leaders have not endorsed the labor contract and
many members have urged a 'no' vote, because the proposal
freezes pension benefits, raises health care costs and provides
minimal wage increases.
Other states and countries also are vying for the 777X,
likely to be the last new Boeing plane for 15 years. Boeing is
widely expected to formally launch the new jet program next week
at the Dubai Airshow, where gulf carriers are said to be
planning to place orders for more than 100 planes.
On Tuesday, a person with knowledge of the matter said
Mitsubishi had submitted a detailed and unsolicited proposal to
Boeing about a cost-saving way to build the plane' wings, a
"Plan B" should Boeing's workers reject a labor deal.
Industry experts say Texas, California and other states with
Boeing facilities also are in the running for the work, which
Washington state officials estimate supports 20,000 jobs at
Boeing and 56,000 jobs in the state from restaurants to car
repair.
Texas has about 5,500 Boeing employees in Texas, and Boeing
says it spends about $2 billion a year there through suppliers.
"The governor's office regularly talks with Boeing on the
merits of expanding their footprint in Texas," Josh Havens, a
spokesman for Texas Gov. Rick Perry, told Reuters. He would not
discuss details of the talks.
"We have a large and skilled workforce. We keep taxes low
and we don't allow for over-regulation," Havens said.
In contrast, Boeing says it spends just $110 million a year
in South Carolina and has about 6,300 employees there.
But Boeing has already spent at least $1 billion in South
Carolina and has committed to investing another $1 billion
hiring 2,000 workers over the next eight years. On Tuesday, it
kicked off construction of a 225,000-square-foot propulsion
center that will design and assemble part of the engine housing
for another new jet, the 737 MAX.
The new plant is near a Boeing interiors facility and about
10 miles from the main campus near Charleston International
Airport where the company makes some of its 787 Dreamliner jets.
Called Propulsion South Carolina, the new plant is "a major
step in Boeing's strategy to bring propulsion-related structures
design-and-build work back into the company," said center
director Charlie Hix.
The facility will be completed in about a year, and will
begin making engine nacelle inlets in May 2015, output ramping
up quickly to 94 a month, said Nicole Piasecki, vice president
and general manager of Boeing Commercial Airplanes Propulsion
Systems Division.
The 737 MAX is on target for a first flight in 2016 and
first delivery to customers in 2017, she said.
Based on performance, South Carolina could gain more
propulsion projects in the future on "inlets, thrust reversers,
exhaust systems, pylons and so forth," Hix said.
"We're just at the beginning of the journey on the 737 MAX,"
Piasecki said. "I could see us being a part of every single
future airplane. My goal is to be part of every future Boeing
airplane program."