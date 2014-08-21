By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 21 Boeing Co has
completed a key review of its design for a new commercial
venture to fly astronauts to the International Space Station,
making it the only one of four rival bidders to finish the NASA
work on time, company officials said on Thursday.
Boeing is competing with Space Exploration Technologies
Corp, or SpaceX, and privately held Sierra Nevada Corp, to
develop and build U.S. commercial space taxis to transport
astronauts, rather than relying on Russia to ferry them to the
station.
The multibillion-dollar program has taken on new urgency in
recent months, given escalating tensions with Russia over its
annexation of the Crimea region of Ukraine.
NASA spokeswoman Stephanie Martin said the U.S. space agency
planned to choose one or more of the competitors to continue
working on the program in late August or early September.
Martin confirmed that Boeing had completed a critical design
review of its offering in the Commercial Crew Integrated
Capability (CCiCap) program. She said NASA was reviewing the
data to determine if Boeing met its required "success criteria"
for the review.
SpaceX and Sierra Nevada have sought and won extensions to
finish their design reviews by May 2015. Blue Origin, a
privately funded company set up by Amazon.com founder
Jeff Bezos is also vying for the work.
John Mulholland, vice president and program manager for
Boeing's commercial space exploration programs, said the company
faced some difficult challenges as it developed its design, but
got "excellent" feedback from NASA during the review last month.
"From a technical standpoint, the review went very well," he
said. "To the best of my knowledge we're the only CCiCAP
competitor that actually was able to complete all of the
milestones in the period of performance," he said.
Mulholland said, measured in mass, the Boeing design for the
cargo module was 96-percent complete at the time of the review,
while its design for the crew module was 85-percent complete,
two metrics that underscored the maturity of the design.
He said the critical design review marked a major step for
the Boeing program. "You've got to be able to stand up at that
review and show the analysis and tests that demonstrate that
you're going to be able to meet those requirements," he said.
Boeing remains confident it could complete work on the new
spacecraft in time to begin flight tests in 2017, Mulholland
said.
He said Boeing's design would be launched into space using
the Atlas 5 rocket built by the United Launch Alliance, a
venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin Corp.
That rocket uses a Russian-built RD-180 engine, which has
also triggered some concerns given tensions with Russia.
He said the module was designed from the beginning to be
compatible with other launch vehicles, if necessary, although
that would still entail some modification of the interface
between the spacecraft and the launcher.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)