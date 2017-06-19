NEW DELHI, June 19 Indian low-cost carrier
SpiceJet has committed to buy the new 737 MAX 10
planes from Boeing Co, the companies said, becoming an
inaugural customer for an aircraft designed to blunt strong
sales of rival planemaker Airbus' A321neo.
The agreement for 40 aircraft, valued at $4.7 billion at
current list prices, includes an order for 20 new 737 MAX 10
planes and conversion of 20 of SpiceJet's 737 MAX 8 aircraft
from an existing order, the two companies said in a statement on
Monday.
"We are proud to be a part of the launch of the 737 MAX 10
and to be the first airline in India to order the newest version
of the 737, which will enable us to maximize revenue on our
dense routes while having a lower unit seat cost," SpiceJet's
chairman and managing director, Ajay Singh, said in the
statement.
Indonesian budget carrier Lion Air and China Aircraft
Leasing Group Holdings could also be among the
inaugural customers for Boeing's new 737 MAX 10 planes, sources
have told Reuters.
Asia, especially India, is a key market for planemakers,
with analysts expecting Indian passenger numbers to more than
triple over the next 20 years as millions more people become
wealthy enough to fly for the first time.
SpiceJet, which was briefly forced to ground its fleet in
late 2014 when it ran out of cash, is the fourth-largest Indian
airline behind InterGlobe Aviation's IndiGo, Jet
Airways and state-run Air India.
SpiceJet, which operates a fleet of 35 Boeing 737s and 20
Bombardier Q400s, agreed in January to acquire 100 new MAX 737
aircraft as part of its expansion plans in the world's fastest
growing aviation market.
The budget carrier plans to grow its operational fleet to
200 airplanes by the end of the decade and expand regionally
with the new 737 MAX family of airplanes. SpiceJet will take
delivery of its first 737 MAX in 2018.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)